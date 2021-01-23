Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

SHW opened at $732.17 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,503,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.