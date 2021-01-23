Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON QFI opened at GBX 3.16 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £34.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.32.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

