Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

