Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Up 5%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.28. 501,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 451,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $120,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,303 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Quanterix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

