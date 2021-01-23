Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

