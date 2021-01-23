Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QUOT. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $90,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 36.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 253,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.