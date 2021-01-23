RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $12.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

