Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.