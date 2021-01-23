Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.47. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 182,363,562 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £30.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.67.

About Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

