Randall D. Mott Sells 25,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

