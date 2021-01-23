Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. ING Group raised Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. Randstad has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

