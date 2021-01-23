Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 69.9% against the dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $9,416.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. The Reddit community for Rapidz is https://reddit.com/