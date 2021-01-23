Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 69.9% against the dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $9,416.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.
About Rapidz
Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. The Reddit community for Rapidz is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Rapidz Token Trading
