Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

