Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

RTLR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.16.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

