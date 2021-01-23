Ray O’Toole Buys 3,000 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Friday, December 18th, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($3,018.03).

On Friday, November 20th, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £1,770 ($2,312.52).

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock opened at GBX 74.35 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. Stagecoach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.10 ($1.97).

Several equities analysts have commented on SGC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

