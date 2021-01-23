Raymond James Increases Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $46.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 190,483 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 57,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.