Raymond James Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.04.

QCOM stock opened at $162.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

