Raymond James Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $61.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

