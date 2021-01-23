Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STERIS will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.