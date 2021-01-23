(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ABN Amro upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded (RDS.A) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on (RDS.A) from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. (RDS.A) has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that (RDS.A) will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

