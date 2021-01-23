(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of (RDS.A) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the energy company will earn $4.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDS.A. Barclays raised shares of (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ABN Amro raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $39.28 on Friday. (RDS.A) has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

