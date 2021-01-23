Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

