Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

