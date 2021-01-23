Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.50. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

