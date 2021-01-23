Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

