Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

