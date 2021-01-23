Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $1.36. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 1,638,536 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

