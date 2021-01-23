Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Republic Services by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 781,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

