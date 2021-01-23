Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BP p.l.c.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

BP opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $1,565,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 119.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 313.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.