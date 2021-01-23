Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

DIN opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

