Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fastenal’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $3,973,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fastenal by 86.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Fastenal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

