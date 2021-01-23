Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QSR. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,397,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.