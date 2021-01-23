Revain (REV) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $993.19 million and $6.54 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.00625651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.25 or 0.04285742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

