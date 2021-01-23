Reviewing Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) and Its Peers

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ: ATCX) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Atlas Technical Consultants to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants N/A -$350,000.00 -18.87 Atlas Technical Consultants Competitors $1.70 billion $108.73 million 23.24

Atlas Technical Consultants’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Technical Consultants and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas Technical Consultants Competitors 150 577 797 19 2.44

Atlas Technical Consultants presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.87%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants’ rivals have a beta of 2.31, indicating that their average stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants N/A -2.76% 0.80% Atlas Technical Consultants Competitors -64.94% -74.47% -12.54%

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants rivals beat Atlas Technical Consultants on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. Its testing, inspection, and consulting services include materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, disaster response and recovery, and environmental services; and engineering, planning, and design services comprise engineering and design services, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.