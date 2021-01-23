Reviewing HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR alerts:

This table compares HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A Nihon Kohden 6.44% 9.84% 7.37%

Volatility and Risk

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and Nihon Kohden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A Nihon Kohden $1.70 billion 1.52 $90.66 million N/A N/A

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nihon Kohden.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and Nihon Kohden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Nihon Kohden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services. In addition, it provides treatment equipment, such as defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, pacemakers, implanted cardioverter defibrillators, ventilators, anesthesia machines, vagal nerve stimulations, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, such as AED pads and batteries. Further, the company offers other medical equipment consisting of hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and other, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.