Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.17. 626,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

