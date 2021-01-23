RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.70. RF Industries shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -581.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.58% of RF Industries worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.