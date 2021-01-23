Richard Harpin Purchases 14 Shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin purchased 14 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.25) per share, for a total transaction of £152.74 ($199.56).

Shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 37.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

Get HomeServe plc (HSV.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

HSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,316.88 ($17.21).

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.