Richard Holmes Acquires 7,586 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes acquired 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £49,991.74 ($65,314.53).

Shares of LOK opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 624.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 580.59. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 735 ($9.60). The firm has a market cap of £196.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.71%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

