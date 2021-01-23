Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,876 ($76.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,740.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,981.54. The stock has a market cap of £73.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

