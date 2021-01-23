RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $19.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

