Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $26.75 million and $592,923.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00096101 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.