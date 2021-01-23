Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $145.14 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 6.94% of Healthcare Services Group worth $145,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $33.03.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

