Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of Five9 worth $99,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $179.27 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,222 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.