Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 2.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of CoStar Group worth $218,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $896.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $951.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $892.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $846.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

