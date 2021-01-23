Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 35,132 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,132 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Verisk Analytics worth $183,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

