RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RLI were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RLI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $101.02 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

