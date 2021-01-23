Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $3,479,833.08.

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $341.90 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $369.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.72 and its 200 day moving average is $305.07. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

