Robert W. Baird Increases PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target to $145.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $132.26 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

