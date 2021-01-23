Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI) versus Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Critical Comparison

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Rock Ridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Talos Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talos Energy and Rock Ridge Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 Rock Ridge Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.48%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Rock Ridge Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Rock Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50% Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rock Ridge Resources has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Rock Ridge Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.85 $58.73 million $3.56 2.73 Rock Ridge Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Ridge Resources.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Rock Ridge Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Rock Ridge Resources Company Profile

Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. engages in the oil and gas factoring activities. The company is also involved in the investment, exploration, and production of oil and gas; and provision of alcohol-drug treatment services. In addition, it engages in the commercial and residential real estate investment and development activities. The company was formerly known as Green Star Energies, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. in December 2011. Rock Ridge Resources, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Lake Arrowhead, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.